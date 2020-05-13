Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline McCormick. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



She loved flowers and loved making quilts and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrle Aytes and Edith Aytes; brother, Bernard (Faye) Aytes; brothers-in-law, Jay Nelson, Steve Hamby, Doug Adams; sisters, Cathy Howard, Jenny Aytes; infant brother, Johnny Mack Aytes; sister-in-law, Yvonne Aytes; and granddaughter, Jennifer Pride.

She is survived by her husband of 59 and a half years, Christopher McCormick; children, Stephanie (Donnie) Williams, Kevin (Larenda) McCormick and Jill (Terry) Bales; grandchildren, Mandy Williams, Mikie McCormick; step-grandson, Donald Williams, Jr. and family, Wayne Pride and family; sisters, Fayne Nelson and family, Libby Adams and family, Nadine Hamby and family, Eva Jean Morgan and family and Angel Bates and family; brothers, Dwayne Aytes and family, Butch Aytes and family, David Aytes and family, Jimmy Dean Aytes and family and Bill Aytes and family.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Russell Jones and Bro. Nathan Beasley officiating. Interment will follow in Potters Chapel Cemetery in the Potters Chapel Community in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family for Pauline McCormick.



