Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677



Saying goodbye does not have to be forever it simply means we will miss you until we meet again.

Pearl was born Aug. 27, 1929 to William Alec and Annie Norris Pace. Pearl was a member of Lancing Presbyterian Church. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose greatest joys included her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her one and only love, her husband of 47 years, Ivan M Lavender; parents, William Alec and Annie Norris Pace; stepfather, Morton Carroll; daughter, Iva Mae Lavender Phillips; sister, Helen Pace; and brother, Harold Pace.

Pearl is survived by her son, David and wife Jane Ann Lavender of Kingston; daughters Ginny Ann and husband Johnny Pemberton of Lancing, Helen and husband Wesley Pemberton of Crossville, Annabell and husband Jimmy Robbins of Jacksonville, Fla. and Bonnie Lavender of Lancing; son-in-law, William Paul Phillips of Oneida; grandchildren, Jennifer and husband Larry Paul Smarsh of Sunbright, James and wife Susanne Pemberton of Lancing, Jody and husband Lester Strunk of Oneida, Will and wife Sarah Phillips of Sharps Chapel and Daniel Lavender of Kingston; great-grandchildren, Jonathon Smarsh and fiance' Lauren Craig of Sunbright, Rachel and Ryan Human of Deer Lodge, Jayden and Jordyn Pemberton of Lancing, Everett and Evelyn Phillips of Sharps Chapel; sisters, Edith Groleau, Della Mae Barnett, Wanda Beasley and Carol Ann Patton; a host of nieces and nephews; special sister-in-law Fern Pace; and caregiver Kathy Hamby.

The family received friends at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with Pastor Pat Ramsden officiating. The family gathered at Schubert Funeral Home on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. and proceeded to Forrestner Cemetery in Lancing for burial at 11 a.m.

Pallbearers for Pearl were Lester Strunk, Wesley Pemberton, Jimmy Robbins, Jonathon Smarsh, Ryan Human and Larry Paul Smarsh. Honorary Pallbearer was Johnny Pemberton.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.



