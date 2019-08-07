Peggy (Cooper) Dixon passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Titusville, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Evelyn Cooper; husband, Royal Dixon; son, Scottie Dixon; and daughter, Debra Shipe.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Dixon (Anne) and Tony Dixon (Renee); daughters, Sandra Gomme and Linda Pelechatz (Steven); four grandchildren; and six grandchildren.
Burial was held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville, Fla.
Schubert Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, 2019