Peggy was born Aug. 31, 1941 in Bedford, Ohio to her parents, Carl and Dorothy (Miles) Holesovsky. She served many years as a Girl Scout leader, PTA President and her crowning achievement was opening and operating the Blue Ribbon Bakery for many years in Sunbright.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Jeffers; parents; infant daughter, Brenda Lou Jeffers; and grandson, Nathan Thomas Perkins.

She is survived by her brother, Duane Holesovsky; daughters, Mary Lou (Larry) Perkins, Linda Jeffers, Kathy Colby, Carla Stawiarski, Debbie Griffith and Kim (Butch) Burrell; son, William Jeffers; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to the staff of Covenant Hospice of East Tennessee.

The family received friends, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Russell Jones officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



