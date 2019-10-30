Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Langley. View Sign Service Information Jackson Funeral Services 7071 Knoxville Hwy. Oliver Springs , TN 37840 (865)-435-3800 Send Flowers Obituary



She was raised by Mozell and Lawrence Duncan after her mother passed away. She was a graduate of Wartburg Central High School and a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Peggy enjoyed singing with 'The Harmonettes' and her favorite song was 'Cowboy Sweethearts.' She was an accomplished 'Yodeler' and was very much a 'people person.' She was employed by Polly Bergen Dress Shop in Gatlinburg for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Essie Liles Ford; husband, Darryl Langley; sisters, Mozelle Duncan and Willene Hicks; brothers, Grady Ford and Earl Ford; and grandson, Cory McNabb.

She is survived by her son, Rusty McNabb and fiance' Kristi Teffteller; step-grandson, Justin Teffteller; granddaughter, Chelsea McNabb; brother, Dean Ford; sisters in -law, Eunice Navas and Gladys Langley; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caretakers at The Grove of Oak Ridge for taking such good care of Peggy while she was there.

The family held a graveside service in Union Church Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Allen Crowe officiating.

