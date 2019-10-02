Pete Armes passed away Sept. 13, 2019 at the age of 93.
Pete was a current resident of Kingston and also lived and worked for many years in Franklin, NC. He was marred to Nancy Imogen Freels Armes for 71 years before she passed on Feb. 21, 2017. They had four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Pete worked in hosiery plants in Harriman, Franklin and Rockwood prior to co-owning and operating small businesses with his wife in both Franklin and Kingston. In retirement, Mr. Armes enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and building local access ramps with his church volunteers.
Mr. Armes is survived by three of his four children. His youngest son, Bobby having preceded him in death. His three surviving children are Paul and his wife Linda, Ronnie and his wife Glenda and Brenda Hughes.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Mr. Armes' nephew Pastor Buster Armes officiating. Burial will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Armes, Jerry Queen, Nathan Armes, Travis Armes, Wesley Armes, Brent Queen and Bo Higdon.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Armes family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Sept. 18 to Oct. 8, 2019