He was born in Harriman, TN on March 24, 1956. He graduated from Wartburg Central where he loved playing sports. He enjoyed fishing and hunting along with watching Tennessee Vols football with his nephew Jordan Childs.

Phil had a loving heart and will deeply missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Theron Aytes; mother, Betty Collins Aytes; grandparents, Clayton and Flossie Aytes and Jerry and Leota Collins; aunts and uncles, Dean and Estel Watson, David and Martha Collins, Linda Hannah, Joyce Potter and J.D. Draper.

In addition to his wife, Phil is survived by his daughter, Sherry Aytes; sisters, Sheila Drake, Loretta White, Angela Basler; brother, Tim Aytes; aunts and uncles, Faye Draper, Harold Hannah, Katie and Jim Laughter; nieces, Alexandra and Reagan Aytes and Brittney and Felecia White; and a host of cousins and friends.

A private ceremony was held. He will rest in the Aytes Cemetery in Frankfort.



