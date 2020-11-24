1/
Phyllis Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Henry Davis, 82, of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
She was a member of Kellytown Baptist Church where she was an active member until the time of her illness. She played the piano at the church and enjoyed singing. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Lula (Hopper) Seivers.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, George Davis; son, Darryl Davis and wife Carla; granddaughter, Chancey Cashmore and husband Gerald Cashmore, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Lily Davis, Georgia, Titus and Charlie Cashmore; nephews, Jack (Diane) Seiber, Eugene (Nancy) Cantrell and their son, James (Laura) Cantell; special friends, John Singleton and Carol Raby; and a host of other family members and very good friends.
A Graveside Service was held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in Anderson Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. Rev. Mack Smith officiating.
To leave a note for Phyllis's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved