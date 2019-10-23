Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Fisher Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Ralph was born in Munsie, Ind. on June 24, 1935. He married Mary Fisher in 1986. He has three children and two step-daughters. He retired from General Motors in 1992.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Cement Sr. and Lova Fisher; brothers and sisters, Marjory Kennedy, Letty Ferguson, Betty Huckeride, Al Fisher and Jim Walker.

Left to honor Ralph are his children, David (Amy) Fisher, Richard Fisher and Laura (Richard) Mucge; grandchildren, Michael (Marissa), Matt and Kyle Mudge, Rober, Ashley and Karli and Chad Fisher; great-grandchildren, Ryane, Reese, Hailey, Maclin, Paxtin, Evan and Taylor; great-great-grandchild, Haley. Ralph is also surivived by many family members he gained through his marriage to Mary. Step daughters, Janice (Forrest) Brown and Linda (Kenvin) Hughes; granddaughters, Jayna (Brandon) Struth and Olivia Hughes; great-grandchildren, Anistynn, Gabriella and Josephine Struth.

Ralph and Mary enjoyed many years of traveling together throughout the United Stages and abroad. Ralph loved to have fun and was happiest when surrounded by friends and family.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 25, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, located at 222 South Church Street in Wartburg. A light lunch will immediately follow at the church.

Whit Memorial Crematory in Kalamazoo, Mich. assisted the Fisher family.



