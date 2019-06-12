Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Sexton. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



Ralph grew up in Wartburg. He moved to Marietta, Ga. where he owned a roofing and painting business for 25 years. He then moved back to Wartburg to be with family and friends. He owned Edna Mae's Bar and Grill and Ralph's Junk Store with his daughter Stephania.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother,Bart and Edna Sexton; brother, J.B. Sexton; and sister, Deborah Kay Sexton.

Ralph is survived by daughter, Stephania Sexton of Wartburg; granddaughter, Sydney and husband Matthew Lamance of Wartburg; brothers, Billy Joe and wife Mary Sexton of Deer Lodge, John Paul and Rene Sexton of Wartburg, Thomas Wayne Sexton of Wartburg and Tinsley Barton and wife Machelle Sexton of Sunbright; sisters, Betty Lou and husband Jim Francisco of Greenfield, Ind., Mary Sue and husband Art Whetstone of Rowesville, SC; along with a host of nieces and nephews, as well as dear and devoted friends, William and Sherry VanNorstran of Wartburg, who was there until the very end.

A very special thanks to Janie Solock and Kathy Beach. Ralph had a deep passion for Blues Music and he loved to play the harmonica and entertain. Ralph also had a deep love for nature.

The family received friends Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. A Memorial Service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. William VanNorstran officiating. Family and friends will host a Celebration of Life Party at Q Dawgs Bar and Grill on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



