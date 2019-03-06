Ralph Lee Vowell, 77, of Crossville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Vowell.
Ralph served in the Army and grew up in Oak Ridge. He retired from K25 after 31 years. Ralph was loved by many and will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Stella Vowell.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lena (Freytag) Vowell; daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Buster; son, Lee Vowell; step-sons and daughters-in-law, David and Amanda Newberry and Bobby and Chastity Newberry; step-daughter and son-in-law, Sharon (Newberry) and George Vertner; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Betty Vowell; and sister, Shirley Sauls.
Ralph's wishes were to be cremated.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 12, 2019