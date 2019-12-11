Randale Jason Hawn, 73, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maude Hawn; and father, Virgil Hawn.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Hawn; children, William Ronald Hawn, Jerry Hawn, Donna Hawn Hamby, Savannah Hawn and Randale Hawn; and 10 grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Randall Landrum officiating. A graveside service was held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in New Petros Cemetery.
