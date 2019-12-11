Randale Hawn

Randale Jason Hawn, 73, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maude Hawn; and father, Virgil Hawn.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Hawn; children, William Ronald Hawn, Jerry Hawn, Donna Hawn Hamby, Savannah Hawn and Randale Hawn; and 10 grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Randall Landrum officiating. A graveside service was held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in New Petros Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019
