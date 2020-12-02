Randell Kennedy, 81, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; and parents, Dillard and Sallie Kennedy.

He is survived by his daughter, Tami (Michael) Branstetter; son, Brandon (Amanda) Kennedy; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service began at 2 p.m. with Bro. Doyle Nance officiating. Interment followed in Potters Chapel Cemetery in Lancing.



