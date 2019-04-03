Ray Shannon

Ray Edward Shannon, 63, of the Petit Lane area, passed away on March 29, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Levi Marie; parents, John H. and Evelyn Duncan Shannon; and grandparents, Frank and Winnie (Breedlove) Shannon.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; children: Todd and wife Kelly, Crystal and husband Rob, Tamekka and husband Corey and Johnny Ray and wife Tosha; and 11 grandchildren.
The family received friends Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney officiating.Ê Interment followed in Mossy Grove ChurchÊCemetery.
