Ray Edward Shannon, 63, of the Petit Lane area, passed away on March 29, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Levi Marie; parents, John H. and Evelyn Duncan Shannon; and grandparents, Frank and Winnie (Breedlove) Shannon.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; children: Todd and wife Kelly, Crystal and husband Rob, Tamekka and husband Corey and Johnny Ray and wife Tosha; and 11 grandchildren.
The family received friends Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney officiating.Ê Interment followed in Mossy Grove ChurchÊCemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, 2019