Raymond 'Buddy' Delano Dishman, 85, of Harriman, passed away on Friday May 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Dishman; son, Danny Dishman; daughter, Wanda Joyce (Dishman) Grimes; parents, Oscar and Marie Dishman; one grandson, Travis Cyrus; and parents-in-law Georgia and Norman Phillips.
He is survived by his daughters, Tina Cyrus and Cindy Dishman; sons, Bryan, John, Frank and Lance Dishman; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, May 11, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1-2 p.m. The funeral service began at 2 p.m. with Bro. Tony Boswell officiating. A graveside service followed in Elverton Cemetery in Harriman.
Published in Morgan County News from May 13 to May 19, 2020