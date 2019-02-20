Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Raymond Leonard Jones, 91, of the Joyner Community passed away Feb. 10, 2019 at Life Care Center of Morgan County with his family by his side. He was born July 4, 1927.He was a Veteran of World War II and a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church. He retired from T.D.O.T after 25 years of service.ÊHe enjoyed attending church, working in his yard, listening to gospel music and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a very hard working man who made sure all the needs of his family were met.He was preceded in death by his parents, Verdie and Sallie Wilson Jones; beloved wife of 50 years, Alma Langley Jones; brothers, Leighton, John Henry and Tommy Jones; sisters, Katie Duncan and Ruby Wells; and son-in-law, Marvin Sayne.Raymond is survived by his children, Myrna Jones Sayne, Murrell Jones and wife Michelle and Lora Jones Fountain and husband Lyle; grandchildren, Erin Sayne Young, Carmen Jones Blanchard, Lance Jones, Kylie Jones McCarter, Crystal Fountain-Garrett and Alex and Dillon Fountain; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Eunice Langley Navas, Gladys Bingham Langley, Sue Kelly Jones and Betty Massengill Nance.The family received friends Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service followed at 4 p.m. with Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Interment followed in Union Cemetery in the Joyner Community, with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 149 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 40, Wartburg, TNÊ 37887.Pall Bearers included:ÊLyle Fountain, Alex Fountain, Dillon Fountain,ÊLance Jones, Sam Young and Jackson Young.Music was provided by: Mike and Marie Smithers.Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Raymond Leonard Jones. Funeral Home Schubert Funeral Home

