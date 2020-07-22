Rema Sue Adkisson, 80, passed away peacefully at her home July 14, 2020.She was the daughter of the late Laford and Beulah Snodderly Bunch of Petros. She was born Feb. 15, 1940.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Gary Adkisson; brothers, Estel Paul, Edward and McKinnley Bunch.She is survived by her sons, Randy, Mark, Michael (Nancy) Adkisson and Jeff (Rita) Adkisson; daughter, Penny Pennington; grandchildren, Tony Silvey, Brad Adkisson, Nicole Adkisson, Amanda Moon, Meagan Sutton and Wesly Adkisson; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Thomas, Anthony Silvey, Layla Cook and Ava Sutton; and sister-in-law, Lana Taylor of Harriman.She was an avid gardener and loved and tended to her amazing flowers. She retired from Roane Hosiery and was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church where she taught Senior Ladies Sunday School Class for 10 years.The family received friends Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-6 p.m. The funeral service followed at 6 p.m. with Bro. Don Long officiating. Graveside services were held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Petros Cemetery in Petros.Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Rema Sue Adkisson.