1/
Rema Adkisson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rema's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rema Sue Adkisson, 80, passed away peacefully at her home July 14, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Laford and Beulah Snodderly Bunch of Petros. She was born Feb. 15, 1940.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Gary Adkisson; brothers, Estel Paul, Edward and McKinnley Bunch.
She is survived by her sons, Randy, Mark, Michael (Nancy) Adkisson and Jeff (Rita) Adkisson; daughter, Penny Pennington; grandchildren, Tony Silvey, Brad Adkisson, Nicole Adkisson, Amanda Moon, Meagan Sutton and Wesly Adkisson; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Thomas, Anthony Silvey, Layla Cook and Ava Sutton; and sister-in-law, Lana Taylor of Harriman.
She was an avid gardener and loved and tended to her amazing flowers. She retired from Roane Hosiery and was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church where she taught Senior Ladies Sunday School Class for 10 years.
The family received friends Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-6 p.m. The funeral service followed at 6 p.m. with Bro. Don Long officiating. Graveside services were held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Petros Cemetery in Petros.
Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Rema Sue Adkisson.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved