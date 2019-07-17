Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fielden Funeral Home Inc 910 Churchview St New Market , TN 37820 (865)-475-3468 Send Flowers Obituary



Reva was a retired teacher, having shaped the lives of many students and forming many life time friendships in Oak Ridge, Morgan County and Jefferson County School Systems. Born in Camden, Tenn. to parents Herman Winifred Presson and Flora Frances Hargis Presson, Reva was one of ten children, each one of whom received a college degree. At Oak Ridge National Laboratories, Reva worked on developing the Atomic Bomb in the Manhattan Project as she attended the University of Tennessee.

Reva married the love of her life in 1956. John 'Tex' Davis, who was a member of the 1951 University of Tennessee National Football Championship team and a retired teacher and coach. They had 45 wonderful years of marriage before John died on Nov. 12, 2001. Also preceding her in death are her parent; middle son, Stanley; sisters, Mildred Arnold Harrison, Kathryn Mock and Evelyn Casper; and brothers, Arthur Presson and Herman Presson Jr.

Reva is survived by her sons, John Steven Davis and Stuart Davis; sisters, Leila (Don) Hopkins, Cynthia Hewgley and Carol Page; brother, Alan Dean (Julia) Presson; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Jefferson Park at Dandridge, Hodges Cottage and Hospice for the love and care they gave dear Reva.

A private memorial will be held in Camden, Tenn.

Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.



Reva Presson Davis, 90, of New Market, Tenn., passed away peacefully at 10:20 a.m. in Hodges Cottage at Jefferson Park at Dandridge.Reva was a retired teacher, having shaped the lives of many students and forming many life time friendships in Oak Ridge, Morgan County and Jefferson County School Systems. Born in Camden, Tenn. to parents Herman Winifred Presson and Flora Frances Hargis Presson, Reva was one of ten children, each one of whom received a college degree. At Oak Ridge National Laboratories, Reva worked on developing the Atomic Bomb in the Manhattan Project as she attended the University of Tennessee.Reva married the love of her life in 1956. John 'Tex' Davis, who was a member of the 1951 University of Tennessee National Football Championship team and a retired teacher and coach. They had 45 wonderful years of marriage before John died on Nov. 12, 2001. Also preceding her in death are her parent; middle son, Stanley; sisters, Mildred Arnold Harrison, Kathryn Mock and Evelyn Casper; and brothers, Arthur Presson and Herman Presson Jr.Reva is survived by her sons, John Steven Davis and Stuart Davis; sisters, Leila (Don) Hopkins, Cynthia Hewgley and Carol Page; brother, Alan Dean (Julia) Presson; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Jefferson Park at Dandridge, Hodges Cottage and Hospice for the love and care they gave dear Reva.A private memorial will be held in Camden, Tenn.Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market. Published in Morgan County News from July 17 to July 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close