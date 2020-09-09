1/
Reva Johnson
Reva Dean Fairchild Johnson, 94, of Harriman, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the home she shared with her daughter, who has been her caregiver for several years.
She lived in Morgan County most of her life, until moving to Harriman in 1988. Reva was a member of Dyllis Baptist Church and a member of Sunrise Order of Easter Star 364 at Petros, Tenn. She loved being with her family and was the most selfless person. Reva was momma, granny Johns and Reva Dean.
Reva was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Kenneth L. Johnson; son, Robert Darrell Johnson; two infant sons, father, Lark Fairchild, who passed when Reva was very young; mother and step-father, Irene Griffith Fairchild Melton and James Melton; grandson, Garey Edward Lowe; granddaughters, Lorie Deneace Johnson and Michelle Teague; great-granddaughter, Meagan Elise Dunn; and son-in-law, David Coach Currier.
Reva is survived by her sons, Kenneth Johnson and wife Joy of Clinton and James Damon Johnson and wife Donna of Coalfield; daughters, Rhonda Gail Currier of Harriman and Cheryln Ann Brown and husband Jeffrey of Harriman; nine grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and cousin, Freddie Griffith.
The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice for their care and support.
The Family received friends on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Rev Kenneth Johnson, Jr. and Rev. James Griffith officiating. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 in Petros Cemetery.
Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman served the Johnson Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com


Published in Morgan County News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
