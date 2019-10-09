Rhonda Gail Burress, 64, of the Joyner community, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude 'Scotty' and Cassie Tappscott.
She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Burress.
The family received friends on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home Wartburg. Funeral services began at 7 p.m. with Bro. Dewey Brown officiating. Graveside services were held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Union Cemetery in Wartburg.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, 2019