Born Aug. 28, 1956 in Oneida, Tenn., she was the daughter of Ralph Wesley and Flora ÔPeggy' Bertram Pemberton. Lane was the Administrative Director of Tennier Industries, employed there since 1976; and was a member of the Winfield Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School to middle school children and enjoyed singing in the choir, and was frequently a soloist.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clifford and Earleen Bertram and Ralph and Fannie Lee Pemberton.

In addition to her parents, Lane is survived by her husband, Gerald Duncan; children, Amylane Duncan, Eric and Krystle Duncan; grandchildren, Erin Yaden (Austin), Jonah and Spencer Harwood, Alyx and Erica Duncan; siblings, Lynn and Jr. Human, Kelly and Todd Norman, Wesley and Helen Pemberton and Larry and Lisa Pemberton; as well as other family members and friends.

Friends visited with the Duncan family on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon in the Chapel of Jones and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Sewell and Bro. Delyn Phillips officiating. Music was provided by Winfield Baptist Church Choir.

Committal service followed in Chitwood Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Pemberton, Reagan Williams, Caleb Pemberton, Clint Pemberton, Mike Stanley and Jacob Human.

Jones and Son Funeral Home served the family of Rhonda ÔLane' Pemberton Duncan.

