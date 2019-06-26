Rhonda Kay Jones, 52, of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Eva Sue Cline McGinnis.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Jones; and four sisters.
The family received friends Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10 a.m.-noon. The funeral service followed at noon with Bro. Anthony Pemberton officiating. Interment followed in Stephens Cemetery in Oliver Springs.
