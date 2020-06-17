Richard Louis Brown, Sr. (Brownie), 85, of Petros, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sim Carson and Artie Elizabeth Brown; daughter, Baby Sue Brown; one granddaughter; and five great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Harriett Brown; children, Shirley (Vess) Hall, James (Shirley) Brown, Richard Jr. (Shelby) Brown, Bruce (Kay) Brown, Katie Burchfield and Faith (Randy) Phillips; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral services were held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Compassion in Oliver Springs with Bro. Eugene Chaney, Pastor Carol Frank and Vess Hall officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Burrville.



