Richard Gustavous Dautel, Jr., 94, was called home to be with Jesus on Nov. 1, 2020.
He was born to Richard (11/28/1886 Bietigheim, Germany) and Rosa â€˜Heidel' (5/29/1892 Wartburg, Tenn.) Dautel on March 4, 1926, on a farm in Wartburg.
Richard served overseas in the United States Marine Corps during WWII.Â Following the war, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture from Tennessee Tech University.Â He eventually settled in Knoxville in 1958 and retired from TVA (Engineering Aide) after 30 years of service.Â While at TVA, he met his wife, Martha Lundy.
Richard was a devoted Christian, loving husband and father, dedicated farmer, avid golfer and faithful member of Christus Victor.
Richard joins his parents and siblings, Anna, Elsie, Edgar, Otillia and James in heaven.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Martha; their four children, Pam (Lee) Baker, John Bandy, Tommy (Natalie) Dautel and Paul (Tamara) Dautel; grandchildren, Kayce, Drew, Tyler, Will, Jack, Paige, Kayla, Zane and Katelynn; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Chase and Jason; best friend, Gil Bowman; special niece, Alberta Long; and many brothers and sisters in Christ.
Richard's family received friends from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church.Â His Celebration of Life began after the visitation.Â The graveside service followed at 1 p.m. in New Gray Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Richard's honor to Christus Victor Lutheran Church or UT Hospice.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel in Knoxville has been honored to serve the Dautel family. You are invited to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.


Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
NOV
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Gray Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
2 entries
November 6, 2020
I loved Richard and will miss him very much. He was a sweet friend.
Charley Wood - mobile meals friend
Friend
November 4, 2020
Tommy, we are praying for all of you during this time of loss. Richard was a good man. We spent many hours and many miles supporting you boys on the soccer fields. We continue to pray for Martha too.
Wayne & Dana Howard
Friend
