Richard Gustavous Dautel, Jr., 94, was called home to be with Jesus on Nov. 1, 2020.
He was born to Richard (11/28/1886 Bietigheim, Germany) and Rosa â€˜Heidel' (5/29/1892 Wartburg, Tenn.) Dautel on March 4, 1926, on a farm in Wartburg.
Richard served overseas in the United States Marine Corps during WWII.Â Following the war, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture from Tennessee Tech University.Â He eventually settled in Knoxville in 1958 and retired from TVA (Engineering Aide) after 30 years of service.Â While at TVA, he met his wife, Martha Lundy.
Richard was a devoted Christian, loving husband and father, dedicated farmer, avid golfer and faithful member of Christus Victor.
Richard joins his parents and siblings, Anna, Elsie, Edgar, Otillia and James in heaven.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Martha; their four children, Pam (Lee) Baker, John Bandy, Tommy (Natalie) Dautel and Paul (Tamara) Dautel; grandchildren, Kayce, Drew, Tyler, Will, Jack, Paige, Kayla, Zane and Katelynn; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Chase and Jason; best friend, Gil Bowman; special niece, Alberta Long; and many brothers and sisters in Christ.
Richard's family received friends from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church.Â His Celebration of Life began after the visitation.Â The graveside service followed at 1 p.m. in New Gray Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Richard's honor to Christus Victor Lutheran Church or UT Hospice.
