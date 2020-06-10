Richard A. Preston, 75, of the Brewstertown community passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.He was born on May 11, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio and enjoyed living a full life between Texas and Tennessee where he finally retired to back in 1991.When he was a young and able man he loved to fish and it was nothing new to find him on the bank of a river or lake late at night looking forward to that fight with a catfish. As he ventured on in life he loved gardening, flowers and watching the beautiful birds, as they would visit his feeders right outside the window.He truly enjoyed having the family join him every year to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, both homemade and acquired at the local stands.He began a new tradition after retiring of making homemade peanut brittle at Christmas time; we ALL looked forward to that sweet gift.He was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.He was preceded in death by his parents, David B. Preston and Violet (Brewster) Preston; and special nieces, Katrina Duckworth and Shelly Lawless.He is survived by his loving companion Wanda Brewster; sons, Trask C. Preston and Kevin Berry; sister, Virginia Lee of the Brewstertown community; brother, Boyd Preston and wife Jeanie of Kaufman, TX; loving nieces, Kelly Lawless, Cindy Preston, Happy Lee and husband Corey and Gidget Preston; nephew, Chuck Preston; grandchildren, Stephanie Bustamante and husband Matthew, Kaylie Coburn, Heather Preston and Arin Preston; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous great nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and will be held in the Brewstertown community.Jennings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.