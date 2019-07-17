Richard Lee Webb, 63, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Josephine Webb.
He is survived by three granddaughters; and three siblings.
The family received friends Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral services followed at 8 p.m. with Rev. Steve Gadd officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Sunbright Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from July 17 to July 23, 2019