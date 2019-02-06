Rick Conway

Obituary

Rick Conway, 55, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his sister.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather and husband Bryon Chaffin; parents, Calaway and Nancy Conway; and two grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. A graveside service was held Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sunbright.
Funeral Home
Schubert Funeral Home Inc
7905 Morgan Co Hwy
Sunbright, TN 37872
(423) 628-2888
Funeral Home Details
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2019
