Rick Conway, 55, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his sister.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather and husband Bryon Chaffin; parents, Calaway and Nancy Conway; and two grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. A graveside service was held Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sunbright.
