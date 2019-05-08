Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rickey Beene. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Rickey Beene was a graduate of Central High School, Carson-Newman University, and East Tennessee State University. His poetry has been published in The Stokely Review, The Small Farm Journal, and other regional publications. His artistic legacy, including Salt of the Earth: The Petros Portraits, documents the faces and lives of the people he loved so very much. In recent years, his paintings were featured in the Oak Ridge Art Museum and at the Knoxville Arts and Culture Alliance, among other places.

Rickey Beene is survived by his wife, Carol Beene; daughter, Coranna and husband Eruch Adams, their children Simon and Elliot; son, Randall and wife Erica, their children Parker and Landry, special 'son' Ernest Cox; brothers, James Horace Beene and wife Nadine and Jerry Douglas Beene and wife Cathy. He leaves behind many loving uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews and so many friends.

His battle with pancreatic cancer came to an end on May 4th. He died at home surrounded by love, held in the arms of his family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Schubert Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A prayer service led by Rev. Jake Bohstedt Morrill will conclude visitation at 7 p.m. At a date to be announced later, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Born in 1953, Rickey Allen Beene, son of Unavee and Horace Beene, lived his whole life in Petros, Tenn., but, in the breadth of his mind, he traveled the world and savored its many ages and ideas. A woodsman, Rickey loved the trees and mountains, the contours and colors of this land and celebrated its beauty in his poetry and in his art. For many years Rickey taught American Literature and History at Wartburg Central High and, in his singular way, touched his students' hearts and minds. He sought to live a good life, a caring life, a rich life of the mind, and he challenged his students to live that way too.Rickey Beene was a graduate of Central High School, Carson-Newman University, and East Tennessee State University. His poetry has been published in The Stokely Review, The Small Farm Journal, and other regional publications. His artistic legacy, including Salt of the Earth: The Petros Portraits, documents the faces and lives of the people he loved so very much. In recent years, his paintings were featured in the Oak Ridge Art Museum and at the Knoxville Arts and Culture Alliance, among other places.Rickey Beene is survived by his wife, Carol Beene; daughter, Coranna and husband Eruch Adams, their children Simon and Elliot; son, Randall and wife Erica, their children Parker and Landry, special 'son' Ernest Cox; brothers, James Horace Beene and wife Nadine and Jerry Douglas Beene and wife Cathy. He leaves behind many loving uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews and so many friends.His battle with pancreatic cancer came to an end on May 4th. He died at home surrounded by love, held in the arms of his family and friends.The family will receive friends at Schubert Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A prayer service led by Rev. Jake Bohstedt Morrill will conclude visitation at 7 p.m. At a date to be announced later, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Oak Ridge, Tenn.Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Morgan County News from May 8 to May 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close