Rita Ellen Wilson, 61, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Daugherty; step-father, Joe Daugherty; and grandparents, Guy and Bertie Hamby.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan Wilson; children, Jason Schmitt, Josh and Danielle Schmitt, Shannon and Eric Crabtree and William Wilson; and eight grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. No Memorial Services followed.
