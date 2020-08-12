Robert Ashbrook

Robert 'Bob' Ashbrook, 60, of Sunbright, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Edna Ashbrook.

He is survived by his sisters and brother.

The family received friends Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service began at 2 p.m. with Bro. Doug Morgan officiating. A graveside service followed in Union Hill Cemetery in Sunbright.



