Robert 'Bob' Boyce, 79, of La Plata, MD, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019.
Bob was born on Aug. 11, 1940 at Cornwall Hospital in New York. He was son to the late George A. Boyce and Melissa L. Boyce of Wallkill, NY.
After graduating from Wallkill Central High School, Robert joined the United States Navy in 1958 and served as an Aviation Machinist Mat in VAP-62 at Jacksonville, Fla. Bob served in the Vietnam conflict as a detachment aboard the USS Hancock, USS Midway, USS Coral Sea and the USS Kitty Hawk, as well as duty in support of the Vietnam Conflict at Subic Bay, Philippines. He was awarded four Navy Unit Commendations, the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and two Good Conduct Medals.
During his military tour he met and married his wife of 57 years, Vicky Dean Basler of Petros, Tenn. They had three children, Robert 'Bobby' Boyce, Mitzie Spaulding and Cindy Stine.
Bob worked for the Naval Intelligence Command in Suitland, MD where he retired after 35 years of federal service.
Bob was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Navy Memorial Register in Washington, D.C. and supported the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019