Robert 'Bob' Warren Covell, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Nashville General Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Doris Covell.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Covell; fiancŽ', Benita Jane Kelly Covell Swallows; children, Adrian Roy; step-daughters, Crystal, Sherrie and Alicia; step-son, Grigg; 12 grandchildren; and one great grandson, Johnathan.
The family received friends Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 6-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. David Dial officiating. A graveside service was held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Diden Cemetery in Sunbright.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019