Robert Fickes

Robert Leroy 'Bob' Fickes, 90, was peacefully called home on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
He was born June 26, 1930 in Claysburg, PA, son of the late Howard Leroy and Mary Isabelle (Burket) Fickes. He married Delores Mae Swope on Nov. 21, 1955.
Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was known for being a kind and hardworking man. He was a volunteer fireman, school custodian, crane operator and care taker of the Claysburg Union Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Mae Fickes; daughters, Deborah Lynn (Fickes) Vasko and Dana Lynn (Fickes) Humphreys; and grandchildren, Mia Grace Humphreys, David Scott 'Trey' Humphreys III and Maxwell Cade Humphreys.
A graveside funeral service was held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in Claysburg Union Cemetery, Claysburg, PA, with Pastor Hud Crossman officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Robert Leroy 'Bob' Fickes.


Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
