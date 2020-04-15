Robert William Goad, 81, of Lancing, passed away onÊSaturday, April 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Delia Goad; wife, Patricia Goad; and sons, Mitchell and Gregory Goad.
He is survived by his son, Douglas Goad; daughter, Victoria Goad; and four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, Haydin, Easton, Konnor and Bristol.
The family held a graveside service on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at noon in Annadell Cemetery in Lancing.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2020