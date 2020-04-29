Robert Hensley, 36 formerly of Petros, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Hensley; and grandparents, Bearl and Gerttie Hensley.
He is survived by his mother, Becky Hensley and significant other, Neal Lemmons; children, Michael, Chloe, Katie and Haley Hensley; and grandmother, Betty Nance and husband, Bill.
The family received friends Monday, April 27, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1-2 p.m. The funeral service began at 2 p.m. Interment followed in Old Petros Cemetery in Petros.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2020