Robert Eugene Phillips, 60, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
He was preceded in death by parents, Euvine Wright and JC Phillips.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Woods) Phillips; children, Sherron and Derrick Ramsey and Steven and Lin Phillips; and one grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Schubert Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. A private Memorial Service will be held in New Pilot Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
