1/
Robert Rushing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S/SGT Robert W. Rushing USMS, 72, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Clark Rushing; and parents, Eileen Simmons and Bob Rushing.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Rushing; son, Kenneth (Jennifer) Rushing; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family has honored Robert's wishes to be cremated. No services have been scheduled at this time.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved