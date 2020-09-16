Robert Rushing

S/SGT Robert W. Rushing USMS, 72, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Clark Rushing; and parents, Eileen Simmons and Bob Rushing.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Rushing; son, Kenneth (Jennifer) Rushing; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family has honored Robert's wishes to be cremated. No services have been scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



