Robin Armes Daugherty, 63, of Lancing passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was a member of Star of Hope Chapel in Wartburg. She was a loving wife and mother and her grandchildren were the light of her life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vaughn D. Armes; one brother, Lanny Armes; one sister, Kim Newport; and father-in-law, Robert Daugherty.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Randy Daugherty; daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Chad Potter; two grandsons, Mason and Jaxon Potter; mother, Yvonne Melton Armes; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Matthew and Sara Armes and Scotty and Angie Armes; two sisters, Tammy Nelson and Joy Nell Armes; special niece and nephew, Jonathan Armes and Jessica Wilson; mother-in-law, Lolita Daugherty; along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends Saturday, March 7, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services began at 2 p.m. with Rev. Darrel Daugherty officiating. Interment followed in Flat Fork Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Daugherty family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020