Roger Arthur Beu, 82, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the home of his son in Knoxville.
He was born Oct. 16, 1937 in Chicago, Ill. He was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a retired Teamster Truck Driver with Elgin Corrugated Box and a member of the Teamsters Union.
Mr. Beu was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Henry and Mildred Heath Beu; and wife, Barbara Ann Lloyd Beu.
Survivors include his sons, Roger Beu, Jr. of Harriman, Michael Beu of Nashville, Paul (Eden) Beu of Quarryville, PA and Kenny (Lynette) Beu of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Jacob, Garrett, Joshua, Tina, Katie, Matthew, Andrea, Noah, Danielle, Seth and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Madeline and Stella.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Michael Miller and Pastor Will Gouge officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg with full Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Roger Arthur Beu.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020