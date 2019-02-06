Roger Hensley, 60, passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and JoAnn Hensley; and one granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Hensley; children, Jacob and wife Karie Hensley, Mercedes and husband Travis Duncan, TC Duncan, Jimmie and wife Taylor Duncan and Mariah Hensley; and 11 grandchildren.
The family received friends Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Lonnie Lowe officiating. Interment followed in Petros Cemetery.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2019