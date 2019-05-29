Rolland E. Thompson, 71, of Oakdale, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lila Thompson.

He is survived by his sons, Daryl Thompson and Steven Thompson; daughters, Michelle Thompson and Marla;Êand three grandchildren.

The family received friends Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 4-6 p.m. The funeral service followed at 6 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Thompson officiating. Graveside services were held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. in Emory Heights Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Rolland's name be sent to Pets for Vets, Inc at P.O. Box 10860 Wilmington, NC 28404.

