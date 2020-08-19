Ronald Ford

Ronald J. Ford, 45, passed away Aug. 8, 2020.He was born Sept. 17, 1974. Ronald loved his family and his friends and was a lineman by trade. He also had an incredible artistic ability. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Winnie Ford and Estel and Ethel Jones; uncles, Cecil and Kenny Ford, Carl, Charles, Carlos and Junior Jones.He is survived by his wife, Kristin Ford; daughters, Maddie and Abby Ford, Candice Wilkerson; son, Jimmy Wilkerson; mother of Maddie and Abby, Amber (Wade) Hamby; granddaughter, Ella Harmon; father, Jim (Elaine) Ford of Kentucky; mother, Vickie (Tom) Swint; sister, Shasta (Hoot) Long; nephews, Seth and Jordan Long; uncles, Glen Ford; aunts, Wilma Jean (Donnie) Crabtree, Barbara (David) Goodman, Shirley Jones, Chester (Azalee) Jones; special family from Kentucky and Oneida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family received friends Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Matt Ward officiating. Graveside services were held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Ford Family Cemetery in Mossy Grove.Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Ronald J. Ford.