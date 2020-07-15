1/
Ronald Redmon
Ronald Lee 'Ronnie' Redmon, 75, of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church for 66 years where he served as a Trustee on the Building and Grounds Committee, Pre-School Teacher, and Nursery worker. Mr. Ronnie was loved by everyone who knew him, especially the children.
He was preceded in death by his son, Barry Lee Redmon; parents, Ellis and Lizzie Taylor Redmon; two brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Young Redmon; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Keith Longmire; sister, Rema Redmon Lane; along with several nieces, nephews and other friends and loved ones.
The family received friends Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services followed at 8 p.m. with Rev. David Acres officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Liberty Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund.
Davis Funeral Home of Wartburg is honored to serve Redmon family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morgan County News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
