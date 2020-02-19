Ronita Burdett, 30, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by Fred and Lavone Schoke, Tereasa and Floyd Burdett and Nelda Gunter.
She is survived by her fiancŽ, Jacob Study; mother and step-father, Robin (Duane) Foster; father, Ronald Burdett; step-father, Bobby Hurst; daughters: Khloe and Lilly Study; and grandfather, Wayne Gunter.
The family received friends Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Mossy Grove Baptist Church from 6-7:30 p.m. A Memorial Service followed at 7:30 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2020