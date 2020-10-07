1/
Rosa Greene
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Lee (Hamby) Greene, 81, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Love Greene Jr.; parents, Clyde and Willie Esta Hamby; and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her son, Bruce David Greene; two grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
The family received friends at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Liberty Baptist Cemetery at 11 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved