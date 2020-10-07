Rosa Greene

Rosa Lee (Hamby) Greene, 81, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Love Greene Jr.; parents, Clyde and Willie Esta Hamby; and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her son, Bruce David Greene; two grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
The family received friends at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Liberty Baptist Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2020.