Service Information Smith Funeral & Cremation Service 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike Maryville , TN 37803 (865)-983-1000



Roy was born on April 25, 1948 in Sunbright. He proudly served more than 20 years in the Army until his retirement from the service in 1987. In 1993, he opened his own Handbag Superstore. Proud of his country and service, he opened the Veteran's Store in 2009 that brought together a community of brothers and sisters and was his pride-and-joy until the end. Roy enjoyed gardening, nature, fishing, hunting, serving the veteran community and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his father and mother, Alva and Charlene; and daughter, Jessica.

He is survived by his wife Marie, with whom he spent the last 39 years; daughter, Ashley; sons, Jimmy, Michael, Christopher and Steven; daughters-in-law Kerryn and Carolina; son-in-law, Albert; grandchildren, Ava and Garrett; brothers, Joe, Darrell and Ed; sisters, Katherine Webb, Dorris Dennison and Shirly Wactor; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family.

Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, patriot and friend to everyone.

A Celebration of Life was held at Smith Funeral and Cremation Services, located at 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike in Maryville on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. The burial was held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, located at 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy in Knoxville with full military honors.

Smith Funeral and Cremation Service in Maryville, 865-983-1000 was in charge of arrangements.



