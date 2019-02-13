Russell Eugene Kaufman, 80, of Wartburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David L. and Carrie C. Kaufman; and wife, Mary Phelps Kaufman.
He is survived by his daughters, Reeca Eslinger and Crystal Davis; mother of his children, Joann Pass; and one granddaughter.
The family received friends Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-3 p.m. A Memorial Service followed at 3 p.m. with Bro. Gregory Bennett officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2019