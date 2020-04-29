Russell Dean Zumstein, 93, of Arden, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Lodge at Mills River.
Born in Akron, Ohio, he was the husband of the late Mary Pauline (Gosnell) Zumstein; and son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Weatherford) Zumstein. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Zumstein.
Russell was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and after being discharged he attended Warren Wilson College where he met and married the love of his life, Polly. After leaving Warren Wilson College he began his 42-year career with Duke Energy, which took him to several locations in North Carolina including Waterville, Goldsboro and finishing up his career at the Skyland facility.
He was a longstanding and active member of Skyland Methodist Church where he participated in various programs including Wesley Sunday School, mentoring youths, Administrative Support, Building Committee and various others.
He is survived by his son, Gary Zumstein and wife Linda of Mills River; and daughter, Janice Buffler and husband Mark of Springfield, Va.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when people will be allowed to congregate. The family and church will notify every one of the date, time and location.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Skyland Methodist Church in memory of Russell Zumstein.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2020