Sammy Ruth Greene McPeters, 93, of Wartburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Houk Greene; and husband, Archie Davis McPeters.
She is survived by her children, Carol Marie (Lonnie) LaRue and Donald Clark (Evelyn) McPeters both of Wartburg; two grandsons; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
The family received friends Friday, June 6, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral followed at 4 p.m. with Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Graveside services were held Saturday, June 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Flat Fork Cemetery in Wartburg.

Published in Morgan County News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
