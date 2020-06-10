Sammy Ruth Greene McPeters, 93, of Wartburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Houk Greene; and husband, Archie Davis McPeters.

She is survived by her children, Carol Marie (Lonnie) LaRue and Donald Clark (Evelyn) McPeters both of Wartburg; two grandsons; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

The family received friends Friday, June 6, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral followed at 4 p.m. with Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Graveside services were held Saturday, June 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Flat Fork Cemetery in Wartburg.



