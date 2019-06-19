Samuel Richard Brock passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home in Oliver Springs following a lengthy illness.
He was born Aug. 16, 1934 in Roane County.
Richard, a veteran of the U.S. Army, served during the Korean War. In 1957, he married Mary Louise Bates. Richard and Louise first lived in Oliver Springs and then lived in Hammond, Ind. After Richard retired from his job as a Boilermaker, they returned to Tennessee and lived in Coalfield.ÊRichard and Louise had been married for 61 years at the time of her death on Dec. 10, 2018.
He is also predeceased by his mother, Tanzie Russell Newcomb; and brother, Isaac Leon Lawson.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Theresa Brock and husband Jimmy Hopper; and son, Rick Brock and wife Patti. He will be sadly missed by his grandsons, Ryan McCarley (Lydia Witman), Brandon McCarley (Tara) and Eric Brock, as well as step-granddaughters, Linzy (Josh) Mittleider and Tyndale Coffman. Richard was blessed to have 15 great-grandchildren.
Richard was known for his love of woodcarving and the creative walking sticks that he made for friends and loved ones.
Friends and family were invited to a graveside service officiated by Pastor Mike Thompson in Oliver Springs Cemetery on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Morgan County News from June 19 to June 25, 2019